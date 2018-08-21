Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Lits up by Oakland
Colon (7-11) was dealt the loss against Oakland on Monday, yielding seven earned runs on 10 hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one in the Rangers' eventual 9-0 defeat.
Colon was victimized by the long ball in this contest, as he served up three homers to the Athletics that accounted for five of their seven earned runs against him. It's impressive that he's still in a big-league rotation at 45-years-old, but Colon's reliance on pitching to contact and low strikeout totals have made him increasingly susceptible to these kinds of outings, as demonstrated by his bloated 5.45 ERA through 140.1 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Back stiffness threatens Sunday's start•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Notches second straight win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Sets new MLB mark with win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Surrenders five in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...