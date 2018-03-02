Colon allowed one run on two hits while striking out one in a split-squad game Thursday against San Diego.

The 44-year-old Colon made his debut after signing with the Rangers earlier this month. Having Colon start a "B" game is a sign the Rangers have assured him of nothing. He'll have to prove himself all over again. We'd be foolish to write him off completely, as Colon has defied convention by pitching into his 40s while being largely effective until he bottomed out with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts between Atlanta and Minnesota in 2017.