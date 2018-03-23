Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes great final impression
Colon allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two over 5.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's start against the Mariners.
Colon, who is still in the hunt for the final spot on the rotation, had his best outing of the spring in what was his final Cactus League start. That should leave a good impression on manager Jeff Banister, who has yet to finalize his starting rotation. Banister will get a look at Martin Perez, who is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres. Perez pitched five strong innings in his first spring start after rehabbing an elbow injury and will lock down the fifth spot with another effective outing. Where that leaves Colon is anyone's guess. He has an out in his contract if he's not on the major-league roster by March 24. The Rangers could use him in the bullpen as a long reliever / spot starter, but that's a role they envision for Jesse Chavez.
