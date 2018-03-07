Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes second spring start
Colon allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's game against Oakland.
Colon didn't get help from his defense, but he also allowed six baserunners and got himself in the kind of trouble where an error can kill. This was his second start of the spring and first with the main club after throwing a split-squad game five days ago. He's in the mix for a spot at the back end of the rotation, battling with at least four other candidates.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes debut Thursday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Grabs win in season finale•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Exits with illness Tuesday•
-
Twins' Bartolo Colon: Knocked around for six runs in loss•
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...