Colon allowed two runs (none earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's game against Oakland.

Colon didn't get help from his defense, but he also allowed six baserunners and got himself in the kind of trouble where an error can kill. This was his second start of the spring and first with the main club after throwing a split-squad game five days ago. He's in the mix for a spot at the back end of the rotation, battling with at least four other candidates.