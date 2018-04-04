Rangers' Bartolo Colon: May stick with Rangers
The Rangers are trying to find a way to keep Colon on the roster, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Colon gave manager Jeff Banister reason to reconsider his status when he held Oakland to one run over six innings, which remains the longest outing by a Texas starter this season. In what role Colon lands is still undetermined, but Banister didn't sound like a manager ready to part with someone who gets outs in the majors. "He had a great game, crisp with all his pitches," Banister said. "We've got decisions to make. We've got [Martin] Perez coming back. When we finalize that, we'll let you know, but we like what we saw. He did a great job." As Banister alluded to, Martin Perez will be activated to start Thursday, so a roster spot will be needed. The Rangers could option Jose Leclerc. That would leave Colon as a long reliever/spot starter, which obviates the need for keeping Jesse Chavez around.
