Colon will start Saturday's game against the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After an impressive showing Sunday, Colon had tentatively been named the starter of Saturday's game, and the Rangers have officially decided that they'll send the 44-year-old to the hill. In his last start, which came against the Astros, Colon allowed just one run on one hit and a walk over 7.2 innings.