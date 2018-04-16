Rangers' Bartolo Colon: No-hit bid comes up short
Colon allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros.
Colon was flirting with a perfect game heading into the eighth inning, but he surrendered a walk and a base hit that ended his night. He battled against Justin Verlander, who also gave up just one hit and one run across eight innings. The 44-year-old right-hander has been outstanding through his first four appearances, owning a 1.45 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 18.2 innings.
