Colon allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros.

Colon was flirting with a perfect game heading into the eighth inning, but he surrendered a walk and a base hit that ended his night. He battled against Justin Verlander, who also gave up just one hit and one run across eight innings. The 44-year-old right-hander has been outstanding through his first four appearances, owning a 1.45 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 18.2 innings.