Colon (back) won't start Sunday's game against the Angels, but could be ready to pitch Monday against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Colon ended up getting scratched for the final game of the Rangers' homestand after complaining of back stiffness Saturday, resulting in Yovani Gallardo moving up a day in the Rangers' pitching schedule. The setback doesn't seem to be much of a concern for Colon, who was able to complete some long-tossing prior to Sunday's contest. If Colon reports no renewed discomfort following the Rangers' flight to Oakland, he should return to the mound during the series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories