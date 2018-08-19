Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Not starting Sunday
Colon (back) won't start Sunday's game against the Angels, but could be ready to pitch Monday against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Colon ended up getting scratched for the final game of the Rangers' homestand after complaining of back stiffness Saturday, resulting in Yovani Gallardo moving up a day in the Rangers' pitching schedule. The setback doesn't seem to be much of a concern for Colon, who was able to complete some long-tossing prior to Sunday's contest. If Colon reports no renewed discomfort following the Rangers' flight to Oakland, he should return to the mound during the series opener.
