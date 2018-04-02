Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Promoted to majors
Colon's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
As expected, Colon is up in the majors to make his scheduled start against the Athletics. He may not remain there long, as Martin Perez (elbow) is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Thursday and appears to be ready to go. In corresponding moves, Nick Gardewine was optioned to Triple-A while Ricardo Rodriguez was transferred from the 10-day DL to the 60-day in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
