Colon gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings Saturday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

While he rebounded from his worst start of the year, in which he gave up six runs in 5.1 innings against the Yankees, his ERA still rose from 3.51 to 3.55 after this start. Colon has somehow been serviceable for the Rangers and for fantasy owners two months into his age-45 season, but there's really not much upside to chase. Through 11 appearances, he has only struck out more than four batters once. His next start should come Thursday in Seattle.