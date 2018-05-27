Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Quality start against Royals
Colon gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings Saturday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.
While he rebounded from his worst start of the year, in which he gave up six runs in 5.1 innings against the Yankees, his ERA still rose from 3.51 to 3.55 after this start. Colon has somehow been serviceable for the Rangers and for fantasy owners two months into his age-45 season, but there's really not much upside to chase. Through 11 appearances, he has only struck out more than four batters once. His next start should come Thursday in Seattle.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes second loss•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tosses 7.2 scoreless in win•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes first loss of season•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns first win of season•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Gets another start over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....