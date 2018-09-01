Colon (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, but will not start Sunday due to a stomach virus.

Colon landed on the disabled list last week with a lower-back strain and was able to miss the minimum 10 days. The 45-year-old's next turn in the rotation would come Saturday at Oakland, but it remains unclear if the Rangers will wait until then or simply re-insert him once available.

