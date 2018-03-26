Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Returns to Rangers
Colon re-signed with Texas on a minor-league deal Monday.
Colon was released by the Rangers on Saturday but a reunion was considered likely at the time. The 44-year-old could be up in the big leagues when the Rangers need a fifth starter on April 2. He'll have to perform a lot better than he did in 2017 if he's to be a fantasy asset, though, as he recorded a 6.48 ERA with a 13.7 percent strikeout rate.
