Colon could make at least one start in the regular season after the Rangers announced Martin Perez (elbow) will open the season on the disabled list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The plan is for Perez to pitch in an exhibition game for Triple-A Round Rock next week and, if all goes well, he'll be activated and join the rotation April 5 to pitch against the Athletics in Oakland. That means Texas will need a fifth starter at least through the first turn of the rotation, and Colon is the most prominent candidate. He posted a 3.00 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over five Cactus League starts. The 44-year-old right-hander is in camp on a minor-league deal, and the Rangers have to make a decision soon, lest Colon opt out. Adding Colon to the final 25-man roster would cover the Rangers over the uncertain early portion of the season.