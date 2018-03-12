Colon allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out three over four innings in Sunday's start against the Angels.

Colon was a strike-thrower Sunday, hitting the zone on 40 of his 53 pitches while throwing first-pitch strikes to 12 of 15 batters faced. For the spring, the 44-year-old right-hander has allowed just one earned run and one walk over 8.2 innings. His performance alone is good enough to earn the non-roster invitee a spot on the 25-man roster, and his chances improved considerably Sunday when manager Jeff Banister removed Matt Bush as a starter candidate. Also working in his favor, Colon has an out in his contract and can opt for free agency if he's not on the major-league roster by March 24.