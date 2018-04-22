Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roughed up by M's in no-decision Saturday
Colon came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out two.
Unsurprisingly, the 44-year-old wasn't able to duplicate his near no-hit performance against the Astros last week, throwing 53 of 78 pitches for strikes and generating only three swinging strikes. Colon still has a 2.59 ERA and 19:3 K:BB in 24.1 innings, but with both of the Rangers' starting middle infielders on the disabled list right now, relying so much on his defense will make him even more volatile than usual. He faces another potentially tough test in his next start, a road outing Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tenatively pegged to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: No-hit bid comes up short•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Works three innings Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Getting another turn in rotation•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Could get second start•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...