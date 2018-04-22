Colon came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Mariners, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out two.

Unsurprisingly, the 44-year-old wasn't able to duplicate his near no-hit performance against the Astros last week, throwing 53 of 78 pitches for strikes and generating only three swinging strikes. Colon still has a 2.59 ERA and 19:3 K:BB in 24.1 innings, but with both of the Rangers' starting middle infielders on the disabled list right now, relying so much on his defense will make him even more volatile than usual. He faces another potentially tough test in his next start, a road outing Friday in Toronto.