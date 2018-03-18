Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Roughed up by Royals
Colon allowed five runs on seven hits, including three home runs, over four innings in Saturday's game against the Royals.
Colon entered the game with a 1.04 ERA over four Cactus League starts, looking like he was going to crash the Rangers' starting rotation. Those ambitions took an ugly turn Saturday against a representative Royals lineup. Colon remains in the mix despite the outing, but much will depend on how Martin Perez (elbow) looks in his start Sunday. It boils down to this: if Perez is ready to start the regular season, Colon could be the occasional sixth starter/long reliever, but that's a role the Rangers already had in mind for Jesse Chavez.
