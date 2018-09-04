Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Colon (illness) will start Wednesday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Colon was expected to start Sunday but was skipped due to a stomach virus. He'll end up being pushed back a few days rather than being skipped entirely and is set to square off against Jaime Barria, a pitcher less than half as old as he is.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Returns from DL, won't start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Will return as starter after injury•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Shifts to DL•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Lit up by Oakland•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Cleared to start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...