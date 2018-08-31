Colon (back) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Colon's stay on the disabled list will be a brief one, with the veteran right-hander slated to rejoin the rotation the first day he's eligible. The 45-year-old has posted an unremarkable 5.45 ERA across 140.1 innings this season.

