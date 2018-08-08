Colon (6-10) allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out one over seven innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 11-4 victory over Seattle.

It didn't start well for Colon who allowed three runs, two home runs and two triples over the first three innings, but the 45-year-old right-hander got help from Rougned Odor and Jurickson Profar, a pair of infielders two decades younger than the starter. Profar hit a three-run homer and Odor added a two-run bomb to give Colon all the support he needed to earn career win No. 246, passing Dennis Martinez for the most wins among pitchers from Latin America. With the milestone out of the way, the Rangers may consider removing Colon from the rotation and concentrating on starters that will be around for 2019.