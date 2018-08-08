Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Sets new MLB mark with win
Colon (6-10) allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out one over seven innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 11-4 victory over Seattle.
It didn't start well for Colon who allowed three runs, two home runs and two triples over the first three innings, but the 45-year-old right-hander got help from Rougned Odor and Jurickson Profar, a pair of infielders two decades younger than the starter. Profar hit a three-run homer and Odor added a two-run bomb to give Colon all the support he needed to earn career win No. 246, passing Dennis Martinez for the most wins among pitchers from Latin America. With the milestone out of the way, the Rangers may consider removing Colon from the rotation and concentrating on starters that will be around for 2019.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Surrenders five in loss•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Hammered for six runs•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Falls to Red Sox•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes complete-game loss against Tigers•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Earns fifth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...