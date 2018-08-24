Colon was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a lower back strain Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear if this issue was bothering Colon during his latest outing, as he was rocked for seven runs over five innings of work in a loss to the Athletics on Monday. The severity of the issue is unknown, although he'll be eligible to return from the shelf starting Sept. 1 as the move is retroactive to Wednesday. Hanser Alberto was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.