Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Colon agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday.
Colon's deal includes an invitation to spring training. Colon played for the Braves and Twins over the course of the 2017 season. In that time he started 28 games and compiled a bleak 6.48 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. While he could see occasional starts for the big club, his drastic decline limits his fantasy value heading into the upcoming season.
