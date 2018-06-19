Colon (4-4) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk with one strikeout through six innings in a win Monday over the Royals.

Colon pitched to contact and was able to survive by limiting the Royals to just two extra-base hits, a double and a triple. This marks his first quality start since May 26, which also came against the Royals. With Kansas City owning one of the worst lineups in the American League, that may not be a coincidence. Colon doesn't miss bats in his old age. He'll carry just a 5.5 K/9 and a 4.91 ERA into his next start Sunday against the Twins.