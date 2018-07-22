Colon (5-8) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Indians.

Colon danced in and out of danger through the first four innings, but was hit hard in the fifth inning and allowed hits to six of the first seven batters he faced. While he didn't allow a home run, he generated just three swinging strikes, allowing the Indians to make a lot of contact that eventually caught up to him. His strong control has allowed him to maintain a respectable 1.24 WHIP through 111.1 innings this season, but that is his only notable contribution.