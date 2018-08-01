Colon (5-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings against the Diamondbacks.

That's now three straight outings with at least five runs allowed for the 45-year-old, and his fifth straight start resulting in a loss. After a solid opening couple of months, Colon's ERA has ballooned up to 5.18 and he's working to just 5.2 K/9 in his 21st season. He'll get his next chance to turn it around Monday at home against the Mariners.