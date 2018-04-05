Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Survives with roster spot
Colon will remain on the Rangers' active roster and pitch out of the bullpen, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers need to make room on the active roster for Martin Perez, who was being activated off the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday. Releasing Colon was one possibility, but Texas decided to option Jose Leclerc to Triple-A Round Rock instead. Colon's role isn't well defined at the moment, though it's very likely we'll see him get some spot starts in addition to pitching long relief. Trough eight games, he's the only Texas starter to last six innings.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...