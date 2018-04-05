Colon will remain on the Rangers' active roster and pitch out of the bullpen, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers need to make room on the active roster for Martin Perez, who was being activated off the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday. Releasing Colon was one possibility, but Texas decided to option Jose Leclerc to Triple-A Round Rock instead. Colon's role isn't well defined at the moment, though it's very likely we'll see him get some spot starts in addition to pitching long relief. Trough eight games, he's the only Texas starter to last six innings.