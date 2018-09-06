Colon (7-12) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three as the Angels romped 9-3 over the Rangers.

The 45-year-old has been brutal in the second half, and Colon now has an 8.12 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break. With the Rangers just playing out the string on the season and lacking any pitching prospects to audition in the rotation, however, he'll keep taking the mound every fifth day or so, with his next outing set for Tuesday in a road rematch against the Angels.