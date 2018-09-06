Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes 12th loss
Colon (7-12) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over four innings while striking out three as the Angels romped 9-3 over the Rangers.
The 45-year-old has been brutal in the second half, and Colon now has an 8.12 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break. With the Rangers just playing out the string on the season and lacking any pitching prospects to audition in the rotation, however, he'll keep taking the mound every fifth day or so, with his next outing set for Tuesday in a road rematch against the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Returns from DL, won't start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Will return as starter after injury•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Shifts to DL•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Lit up by Oakland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...