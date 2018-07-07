Colon (5-6) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on five hits over eight innings while striking out three as the Rangers fell 3-1 to the Tigers.

The 45-year-old sits on the verge of history, as his next victory will make him the all-time wins leader among Latin-American pitchers -- he's currently tied with Dennis Martinez at 245 -- but Colon came up short Friday as he got outdueled by Jordan Zimmermann. Colon will take a 4.65 ERA into his next outing, and next shot at the record books, Wednesday in Boston.