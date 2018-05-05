Colon (1-1) took the loss by allowing four runs on five hits across seven innings during Friday's 5-1 defeat to the Red Sox. He recorded four strikeouts and issued zero walks.

Colon pitched a solid game Friday but was bitten by the long ball, giving up four solo home runs in four separate innings. Overall it's been a great start to the season for the 44-year-old, who now has a 3.29 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and only three walks over 38.1 innings pitched, although he has already allowed eight home runs.