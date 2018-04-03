Colon allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Colon is the first Rangers starter to throw six innings, a significant achievement on a team that burned out its bullpen in the four-game opening series against the Astros. This start was billed as a one-time event, but the 45-year-old reiterated he can still pitch at the major-league level. That just might be good enough to stick around for a few more starts.