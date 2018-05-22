Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes second loss against Yankees
Colon (2-2) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in a loss Monday to the Yankees.
Colon surrendered four home runs for the second time this season Monday night, which makes it even more remarkable that the 44-year-old still owns a 3.51 ERA. Velocity wasn't a factor for Colon on Monday, as he still touched the mid-90s with his fastball, but Yankees hitters were still able to jump on the fastball when Colon missed in the zone. Colon still has pinpoint control and the veteran know-how to eat valuable innings for the Rangers, but he is past the point of his career when he missed bats with regularity, and that will make consistency difficult in today's major leagues. Colon will look to get back on track Saturday against Kansas City.
