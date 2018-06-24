Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Takes tough-luck loss Sunday
Colon (4-5) tossed seven innings Sunday, allowing two runs on a walk and seven hits in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He struck out five batters.
Colon went seven innings for the first time since May 26 and struck out at least five opponents for the first time since April 15. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't muster up anything against Jose Berrios, who simply out-pitched Colon. The 45-year-old right-hander still owns an unsightly 4.72 ERA in 87.2 innings this season and only has 54 strikeouts to show for it. He'll look to get back in the win column next weekend at home against the White Sox.
