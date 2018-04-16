Colon is the expected starter Saturday at home against the Mariners, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Colon's start Sunday against the Astros was billed as a spot start, a fill-in for the injured Doug Fister (hip), but after he flirted with a perfect game and no-hitter, plans may have changed. The soon-to-be 45-year-old dazzled the world champions, using primarily a two-seamer with arm-side run, and has been Texas' best pitcher. Once Fister is ready to return, manager Jeff Banister has a decision to make, however, Sunday's gem may have made it for him. The Rangers don't have any young prospects ready to pitch in the majors at this time, so having Colon in the rotation would not block anyone's developmental innings. It seems logical that he should be given the ball every fifth day, instead of returning him to the bullpen.