Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Tenatively pegged to start Saturday
Colon is the expected starter Saturday at home against the Mariners, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Colon's start Sunday against the Astros was billed as a spot start, a fill-in for the injured Doug Fister (hip), but after he flirted with a perfect game and no-hitter, plans may have changed. The soon-to-be 45-year-old dazzled the world champions, using primarily a two-seamer with arm-side run, and has been Texas' best pitcher. Once Fister is ready to return, manager Jeff Banister has a decision to make, however, Sunday's gem may have made it for him. The Rangers don't have any young prospects ready to pitch in the majors at this time, so having Colon in the rotation would not block anyone's developmental innings. It seems logical that he should be given the ball every fifth day, instead of returning him to the bullpen.
More News
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: No-hit bid comes up short•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Works three innings Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Getting another turn in rotation•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Could get second start•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes first relief appearance•
-
Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Survives with roster spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...