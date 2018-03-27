Rangers' Bartolo Colon: To be called up April 2
Colon will officially start the season at Triple-A Round Rock but will be up with the Rangers on April 2, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Colon will sit in the minors for a few days so that the club can roster an extra reliever, but he'll be up as soon as the team needs a fifth starter. The 44-year-old may be a fan favorite, but his fantasy value is very limited, as he posted a 6.48 ERA last year and has now moved to one of the best hitters' parks in the league.
