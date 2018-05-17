Colon (2-1) got the win Wednesday, shutting out the Mariners over 7.2 innings while striking out three and allowing four hits.

A week away from his 45th birthday, Colon is a long way away from his days of overpowering hitters, but he's finding ways to continue defying age and turn in productive outings nonetheless. His low strikeout and walk numbers (32:4 K:BB over 51 innings) have let the righty pitch deeper into games and be more efficient - he threw first-pitch strikes to 22 of the 27 batters he faced. Hitters do have an incredibly low .204 BABIP against Colon though, so his 2.82 ERA may start to creep up if that number regresses more toward the mean. He'll toe the rubber Monday against the Yankees.