Manager Jeff Banister said Colon (hamstring) will return to the starting rotation when he's ready to pitch, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports. The 45-year-old Colon was placed on the disabled list Friday.

Prior to Colon landing on the disabled list, there was speculation that he would be removed from the rotation, replaced by a young arm that could use the exposure to major-league hitters. Banister's comments suggest Colon will continue to get starts, although as the schedule moves into September, we suspect some of the organization's roster-expansion callups to take turns in the rotation. The Rangers will have multiple spots in the 2019 rotation up for grabs, and it makes sense to evaluate pitchers other than Colon.