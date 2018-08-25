Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Will return as starter after injury
Manager Jeff Banister said Colon (hamstring) will return to the starting rotation when he's ready to pitch, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports. The 45-year-old Colon was placed on the disabled list Friday.
Prior to Colon landing on the disabled list, there was speculation that he would be removed from the rotation, replaced by a young arm that could use the exposure to major-league hitters. Banister's comments suggest Colon will continue to get starts, although as the schedule moves into September, we suspect some of the organization's roster-expansion callups to take turns in the rotation. The Rangers will have multiple spots in the 2019 rotation up for grabs, and it makes sense to evaluate pitchers other than Colon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...