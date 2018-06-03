Colon will have his next start moved up to Wednesday against the Athletics, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Colon was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Astros, so the change brings about a much more favorable matchup for the veteran right-hander. The Rangers want to give Mike Minor an additional day of rest, and Monday's off day allows Colon to move up a day while still throwing on normal rest.

More News
Our Latest Stories