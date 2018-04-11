Colon pitched the final three innings of Tuesday's 11-1 loss to the Angels.

This works out well for Colon, who is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Houston, putting him on a five-day routine. He'll be the temporary rotation replacement for Doug Fister (hip), but this could easily turn into a full-time gig. The Rangers are 26th in team pitching (4.93 ERA) and worse when limiting to starters (5.66 ERA, 28th). Colon is a proven out-getter and should be in the mix after Fister's return. The motivation is there for the team. Colon, on a starter's workload, becomes a more viable trade chip later in the season for a team that's not expected to challenge in 2018.