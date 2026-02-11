Abeldt (elbow) said Wednesday that he resumed throwing off a mound three weeks ago and is hopeful to make his season debut at some point in late April, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

A fifth-round pick out of TCU in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Abeldt is still waiting to make his professional debut after he was sidelined last summer while on the mend from internal brace surgery on his left elbow. The 22-year-old has made good progress in his rehab program in the ensuing months and looks on pace to start facing hitters at some point before the end of spring training. He'll likely report to Single-A Hickory once he's cleared for game action.