Revere signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder spent last season in the Angels' organization, slashing .277/.319/.406 in 40 games for their Triple-A affiliate before breaking his foot and being released in July. Revere will compete for a reserve outfielder role with Texas, though it's a bit of a long-shot given his declining speed and defensive capabilities.