default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McKinney signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

McKinney was cut loose by the Mets on May 18 after slashing .184/.285/.307 across 130 plate appearances in Triple-A. Now with the Rangers, the 30-year-old outfielder will likely remain an organizational depth piece and isn't likely to receive a call-up to Texas.

More News