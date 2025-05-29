McKinney signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.
McKinney was cut loose by the Mets on May 18 after slashing .184/.285/.307 across 130 plate appearances in Triple-A. Now with the Rangers, the 30-year-old outfielder will likely remain an organizational depth piece and isn't likely to receive a call-up to Texas.
