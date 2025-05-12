The Rangers optioned Crim to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Called up from Triple-A on May 2 after the struggling Jake Burger was demoted to Round Rock, Crim appeared in five games over his first stint in the big leagues and went 0-for-11 with one walk and six strikeouts. Burger, meanwhile, got on track at Round Rock with a 1.158 OPS over his six games, and the Rangers determined he was ready to replace Crim on the 26-man active roster. Crim should get a chance to play on an everyday basis as he returns to Triple-A.