Swihart signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers which includes an invitation to spring training Monday, Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

The former highly rated prospect heads into his age-28 season having yet to establish himself at the big-league level. His career slash line sits at .243/.301/.355 over parts of five seasons in the majors. It's unclear whether the Rangers view him as a catcher or a utility player.

