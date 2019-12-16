Rangers' Blake Swihart: Invited to Rangers camp
Swihart signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers which includes an invitation to spring training Monday, Anderson Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
The former highly rated prospect heads into his age-28 season having yet to establish himself at the big-league level. His career slash line sits at .243/.301/.355 over parts of five seasons in the majors. It's unclear whether the Rangers view him as a catcher or a utility player.
