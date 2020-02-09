Rangers' Blake Swihart: Seen as catcher
The Rangers plan to give Swihart at a shot at catcher during spring training, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Swihart has been kicked around the diamond the last few years, but it looks like Texas wants to see him at catcher. The 28-year-old has been invited to spring training, but Swihart will need to have a boffo spring to break camp with the major league club. Robinson Chirinos will be the starter with Jeff Mathis and Jose Trevino next in the pecking order.
