Miller (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter -- singling for Charlie Culberson in the seventh inning -- then remained in the game to play third base.

Miller was shelved over the weekend, missing two games with tightness in his back, and was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against left-hander Robbie Ray. He normally sits against lefties, so it was unsurprising to see him open on the bench, but his appearance as a pinch hitter and a fielder in the game suggests good health. The Mariners are scheduled to throw right-hander Logan Gilbert on Wednesday, so expect Miller to return as the left fielder.