Miller went 1-for-2 with a pinch hit, solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.
As is custom, Miller did not start against a left-hander, Gabe Speier, but equally customary he entered as a pinch hitter when a righty entered the game. Miller pinch hit for Charlie Culberson and remained in the game at third base. The 32-year-old corner outfielder/infielder has hits in six of the last 10 games, going 7-for-27 with two home runs and eight RBI during that stretch as he fights out of a slump. While Miller's line of .217/.236/.406 is unappealing, his situational hitting is another story. He's 4-for-9 with two homers as a pinch hitter and is batting .471 with runners in scoring position, placing him second on the club with 16 RBI.