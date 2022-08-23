site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brad-miller-heads-to-bench-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brad Miller: Heads to bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies.
Even with the Rangers facing a righty (German Marquez), Miller will head to the bench in favor of Bubba Thompson. Miller is hitting .226 with zero home runs in 31 at-bats this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read