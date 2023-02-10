Miller is likely to serve the long side of a platoon in left field and/or designated hitter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Miller was dreadful in his first season with the Rangers, putting up a lowly .590 OPS over 81 games. He dealt with a nagging hip injury and also a neck issue which would seem to at least partly explain his struggles. Miller is healthy now and his track record says he should be a solid option against right-handed pitching. He's probably a better fit at DH, but Miller will be one of a host of competitors for playing time in left field for the Rangers.