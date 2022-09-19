The Rangers transferred Miller (hip) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction officially ends Miller's season, as the 32-year-old was initially placed on the 10-day IL on Sept. 9 with the right hip strain. Miller held down a large-side platoon role for a decent chunk of the 2022 campaign, but he contributed a meager .212/.270/.320 slash line in 241 plate appearances. Given his advancing age, poor offensive production this season and lack of defensive value, Miller will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal when he becomes a free agent this winter.