Miller is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
With lefty Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland, the lefty-hitting Miller will bow out of the starting nine. Mark Mathias, who came off the bench to deliver an RBI double in Wednesday's 7-2 loss, will be rewarded with the start at designated hitter in the series finale while Miller sits.
