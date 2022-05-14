site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brad-miller-sits-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brad Miller: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller will be on the bench against lefty Rich Hill and the Red Sox on Saturday.
Miller hasn't started against a single southpaw all season. That trend continues here with Charlie Culberson at third base and Nick Solak in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read